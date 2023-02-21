Sentencing for former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill delayed

article

A sentencing hearing for convicted former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has been pushed back two weeks.

Hill was initially set to hear his fate from a federal judge of Feb. 28. He could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.

A new court document filed on Tuesday shows that hearing was pushed to March 14.

Hill was found guilty on six of seven charges he violated the constitutional rights of pre-trial detainees by having them strapped into restraint chairs inside the Clayton County Jail for hours at a time. This happened between December 2019 and May 2020. The jury found Hill not guilty on the fifth count.

The Georgia Sheriffs' Association told the FOX 5 I-Team he notified the Sheriffs' Retirement Fund of Georgia he wants to begin receiving his retirement benefits. A hearing would need to be scheduled to determine if he was eligible following his conviction. He could receive $170 a month for every year of service as sheriff.

No word on why the sentencing hearing was pushed back.

Hill is expected to appeal his conviction.