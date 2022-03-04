Former Braves player helps SW Atlanta church targeted by thieves

A southwest Atlanta church that was targeted by thieves has gotten some help from a former Braves player.

Beloved Community Church on Ira Street was hit twice in one week in February.

The church serves the homeless community and others in need.

Pastor F. Keith Slaughter says thieves broke into the church overnight on Feb. 1 and stole $2,000 worth of goods. The thieves came back two days later and stole what was left.

"It makes it really disheartening to feel that people would steal from us when everything is free," he said.

After seeing the story on FOX 5, former Atlanta Braves star Otis Nixon stepped in to help - giving the church a $1,000 donation and thousands of dollars in food.

F. Keith Slaughter, the pastor of Beloved Community Church on Ira Street, said his church's mission to feed the hungry is more difficult to accomplish after someone broke into the food pantry. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Nixon was one of the stars of the "Worst to First" Braves team in 1991.

Slaughter says the church will now be able to continue serving their community.

If you'd like to help the church with donations to recover from thefts, they said they would be grateful. The Beloved Community Church of Atlanta is located at 1113 Ira Street SW in Atlanta.

