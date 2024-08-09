Former Barrow County jailer arrested, accused of inappropriately using pepper spray

A former Barrow County jailer was arrested after allegations of cruelty surfaced.

Lolita Lightner, 50, of Winder, was charged with cruelty to inmates and violation of oath of office.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, several inmates were exposed to what they believed was pepper spray put in their food on July 21. Lightner was in charge of the inmates at the time.

Investigators believe she acted alone.

Lightner was booked into the Barrow County Jail.

The GBI was asked to handle the investigation.