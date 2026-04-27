Former Baldwin assistant police chief arrested for theft, GBI says

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The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a former Baldwin assistant police chief on theft charges. Investigators say missing funds from the department’s evidence room led to the case. The suspect is in custody as the investigation remains ongoing.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former assistant chief of the Baldwin Police Department in connection with an investigation into missing funds.

What we know:

Officials say 41-year-old Justin Ferguson, of Clarkesville, is charged with felony theft by taking and violation of oath of office.

The investigation began on April 7 when the Baldwin Police Department asked the GBI to look into missing money from the department’s evidence room.

According to investigators, Ferguson was the primary custodian of the evidence room and was responsible for the theft.

Ferguson was arrested and booked into the Habersham County Detention Center on April 24. He was released on a $4,000 bond, according to Habersham County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

It is unknown when Ferguson's employment with the police department came to an end. The police department has not issued a statement. FOX 5 Atlanta reached out for a statement.

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional information could be released as it develops.

Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland or submit a tip anonymously.