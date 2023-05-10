Former Austell police officer sentenced to prison for child molestation

article

A former Austell police sergeant is going to prison after being convicted to child molestation.

Matthew Darren Atkins, 58, was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 12 to be served in prison, after pleading guilty to molesting a 7-year-old girl in 2021.

AUSTELL POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHILD MOLESTATION CHARGES

The criminal warrant released by the Magistrate Court of Cobb County Georgia claims Atkins touched the girl on her private parts, masturbated and ejaculated in front of her multiple times while living under the same roof.

Atkins was originally booked into the Cobb County jail on March 10, 2021 on three counts of child molestation and one count of violation of oath by a public officer.

Just 20 days later, a second victim came forward saying the former sergeant also molested her years prior. She said she decided to come forward when she heard about his first arrest.

FORMER AUSTELL POLICE OFFICER FACES ADDITIONAL CHILD MOLESTATION CHARGE, INVESTIGATORS SAY

Atkins was then charged with one additional count of child molestation, according to Carroll County investigators.

The status of that case is unknown at this time.

He was terminated by the Austell Police Department in 2021.