Former Atlanta Hawks VP sentenced for $3.7M embezzlement

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The Brief Former Atlanta Hawks executive Lester T. Jones, Jr. has been sentenced to prison for embezzlement. Jones stole nearly $3.9 million to buy luxury goods, jewelry, and travel. The former VP must serve over three years in federal prison for the fraud.



A former high-ranking Atlanta Hawks executive was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for embezzling millions of dollars from the NBA team to fund a luxury lifestyle.

What we know:

Lester T. Jones, Jr, 46, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to federal prosecutors. Jones pleaded guilty to wire fraud in December 2025 after investigators discovered he stole approximately $3.7 million from the Hawks organization.

The court ordered Jones to pay $3,898,486.99 in restitution for the theft, which he carried out through fraudulent expense reimbursement requests and the misuse of corporate credit cards.

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The backstory:

Jones began working in the Hawks' accounting department in 2016 and was promoted to vice president in August 2021. Prosecutors said that starting in early 2021, Jones became the sole administrator of the team's American Express corporate credit card account.

This role gave him exclusive insight into cardholder identities, account balances, and program details. He also supervised the employees responsible for handling expense reimbursements.

From an unspecified time through June 2025, Jones defrauded the team by:

Submitting dozens of fake business expense reimbursement requests.

Charging personal items to corporate cards and lying to his subordinates in the finance department to cover his tracks.

The stolen funds paid for $99,800 in apparel at Saks Fifth Avenue, a $115,795 diamond ring, $21,888 in Omega watches, and $80,000 in overseas travel to the Bahamas and Thailand. He also spent over $160,000 on concert and event tickets.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when the embezzlement began or how the team first detected the discrepancies in June 2025.

It has also not been revealed if any other employees are under investigation for failing to notice the multi-year scheme.

What they're saying:

"Jones turned his dream job as a high-ranking executive for the Atlanta Hawks into an opportunity to steal the team's funds, purchasing luxury apparel, jewelry, watches, and trips for himself," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said. "But, for Jones and others who abuse their employers' trust to embezzle substantial funds, the gravy train's final destination is federal prison."

Marlo Graham, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, noted the danger of internal fraud.

"This case underscores the significant damage that can be caused by insider threats within an organization," Graham said. "Jones abused his authority and access to embezzle millions, but schemes like this are not immune from detection."