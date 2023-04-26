Former Atlanta Falcons player arrested in Gwinnett County

A former Atlanta Falcons player was arrested April 23 for an incident in Gwinnett County.

William Moore is facing the following charges: two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of child cruelty, criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime.

William More

Moore played college football at University of Missouri before being chosen by the Falcons in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

He played for the Falcons until 2016. He had two years left on his contract at the time of his release.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Gwinnett County for details about the incident.

Check back for updates.