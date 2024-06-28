Former Atlanta deputy chief and first female Chattanooga police chief indicted

article

A former deputy chief for Atlanta Police Department and first female chief for Chattanooga Police Department is facing multiple charges following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to the Nashville Tennessean.

TBI investigators began looking into Celeste Murphy, a 25-year law enforcement veteran, in April at the request of District Attorney Pro Tem D. Michael Dunavant.

During the investigation, they determined Murphy put false information on government documents to establish a residence in Chattanooga.

A grand jury in Hamilton County handed up a 17-count indictment against Murphy on Tuesday, according to the newspaper. She resigned as Chattanooga's police chief on Wednesday.

Murphy surrendered Thursday morning at the Hamilton County Jail. She was booked and released after posting a $19,000 bond, according to FOX News.

Murphy was appointed police chief in 2022. Before arriving in Chattanooga, she rose through the ranks with the Atlanta Police Department.