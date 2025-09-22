Former Athens Rock Lobsters player killed in crash
ATHENS, Ga. - A former player for the Athens Rock Lobsters hockey team has died in a crash in Canada, the team announced.
What we know:
Orca Wiesblatt, 25, was killed earlier this month in British Columbia, according to a GoFundMe campaign. Wiesblatt was a member of the team’s first season and helped shape its early identity.
What they're saying:
"His passion for the game and his infectious energy made him a fan favorite and a true teammate," the Rock Lobsters said in a statement.
The backstory:
The Athens Rock Lobsters is a professional ice hockey team founded in 2024 and playing in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. The team pays tribute to Athens' musical heritage, particularly the legendary band, The B-52s. Home games are played at Akins Ford Arena.