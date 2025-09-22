Expand / Collapse search

Former Athens Rock Lobsters player killed in crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 22, 2025 6:41am EDT
Orca Wiesblatt. Courtesy of GoFundMe

The Brief

    • 25-year-old Orca Wiesblatt died in British Columbia accident
    • Played in Rock Lobsters’ inaugural season
    • GoFundMe has raised more than $14,000 for family

ATHENS, Ga. - A former player for the Athens Rock Lobsters hockey team has died in a crash in Canada, the team announced.

What we know:

Orca Wiesblatt, 25, was killed earlier this month in British Columbia, according to a GoFundMe campaign. Wiesblatt was a member of the team’s first season and helped shape its early identity.

What they're saying:

"His passion for the game and his infectious energy made him a fan favorite and a true teammate," the Rock Lobsters said in a statement.

The backstory:

The Athens Rock Lobsters is a professional ice hockey team founded in 2024 and playing in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. The team pays tribute to Athens' musical heritage, particularly the legendary band, The B-52s. Home games are played at Akins Ford Arena. 

The Source

  • Information provided by GoFundMe and Rock Lobster team. 

