Former Athens Rock Lobsters player killed in crash

A former player for the Athens Rock Lobsters hockey team has died in a crash in Canada, the team announced.

What we know:

Orca Wiesblatt, 25, was killed earlier this month in British Columbia, according to a GoFundMe campaign. Wiesblatt was a member of the team’s first season and helped shape its early identity.

What they're saying:

"His passion for the game and his infectious energy made him a fan favorite and a true teammate," the Rock Lobsters said in a statement.

The backstory:

The Athens Rock Lobsters is a professional ice hockey team founded in 2024 and playing in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. The team pays tribute to Athens' musical heritage, particularly the legendary band, The B-52s. Home games are played at Akins Ford Arena.