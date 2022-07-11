Former Amazon employee arrested for stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from warehouses, deputies say

A former Amazon worker is being charged with stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from the company’s warehouses across the Southeast. Investigators say at least one of those thefts happened in metro Atlanta.

Markece Ryans is accused in Georgia of stealing more than $30,000 worth of merchandise from the big Amazon distribution center in Coweta County.

An investigator with Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says Ryans knows how to navigate the big building, from getting in, to getting around, to getting out. While doing that, he’s accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of Apple products and other electronics. The thefts were not just in Georgia, but also in Alabama and Mississippi.

Investigators say the 28-year-old man was arrested in Alabama, and will eventually be extradited to Georgia. He’s accused of stealing over a $100,000 worth of merchandise from Amazon distribution centers in Huntsville in Alabama as well as Hornlake and Olive Branch is Mississippi in addition to Newnan.

Investigators say since Ryans targeted the Amazon distribution center in Newnan, the company has tightened security, in the hopes of preventing any further theft.