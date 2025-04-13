19-year-old found dead in abandoned apartment; Forest Park police offer $5K for info

article

A 19-year-old man was found dead in an abandoned apartment in Forest Park. Police say if you know something about it, you may be due $5,000.

What we know:

On or around Feb. 19, police believe Brandon Thomas was murdered.

His family, who had tried to report him missing, discovered his body in an abandoned apartment located at 507 Georgia Avenue. He had been shot.

Forest Park police are hoping someone out there can help them get some answers for the family, and they're willing to pay for it.

Brandon Thomas (Personal photos shared by Forest Park Police Department)

What you can do:

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online.

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information when submitting the tip to be eligible for reward money. Police are offering up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment.