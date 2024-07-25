Forest Park investigating cyberattack targeting its network

article

Forest Park officials are investigating a cyberattack targeting the city's information technology network.

City officials tell FOX 5 that they were made aware that a "malicious actor" gained access to the network on Monday.

According to officials, the intrusion was quickly identified and isolated. They do not believe any data or sensitive documents were compromised during the cyberattack.

All city departments are fully operational at this time.

The city is working with its risk reduction team to complete a full forensic scan of its systems.

Law enforcement is now looking into the threat.