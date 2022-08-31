Forest Park business owner gunned down in front of store, police say

Police in Forest Park are trying to find the person who shot and killed a Clayton County business owner outside of his storefront earlier this month. While the investigation is ongoing, the victim’s family is pleading for anyone with answers to come forward.

"He was a pillar of his community, he believed in pouring into people, helping people," Monique Gadson said of her brother Tyrone Williams.

A small memorial now sits outside of Luxx ATL Smoke and Vape Company off of Jonesboro Road where the 41-year-old earned his living. Gadson said his life was taken just a few feet away from the smoke shop he opened up two years ago.

Luxx ATL Smoke and Vape Company (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"He was shot on August 13 right over here outside of his store taking out the trash," she told FOX 5.

Forest Park police said Williams was taken to Grady to be treated for his injures but died after 11 days in the ICU.

Gadson told FOX 5 she doesn’t know who would do this, but she and the rest of her family want to see an arrest made in the shooting of her brother—a father to seven children.

"He was a humble guy, not violent at all, not associated with violence or anything of that sort," she said. "He deserves answers, his kids deserve answers, you know? He deserves justice as well."

Tyrone Williams (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Gadson said her brother cared about his community and inspired her to open her business right next door. She’s also calling on her fellow business owners in the shopping plaza to come forward if they saw anything or have surveillance video from that night.

Authorities have not released any details about a suspect at this time. If you have any information, you contact Forest Park police by sending a text to their anonymous tip line. Just text your tip to 274637 (CRIME). You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.