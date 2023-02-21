'Please let us go back home': Displaced Forest Cove residents beg city leaders to keep promises

Three hundred families who used to live at Atlanta's Forest Cove Apartments that promises to them have been unfulfilled since Mayor Andre Dickens moved them out of the property.

The residents at the apartment complex say they had been living in horrendous conditions - citing mold, broken windows, and a lot of trash. In 2021, the owners of the building were slapped with 150 violations.

The closed Atlanta apartment had deteriorated so badly, city officials had to step in with a pledge to have them rebuilt and at the same time find temporary spaces for the tenants.

Dickens touted relocating the families temporarily as a big accomplishment during his first year in office.

"This is a historic milestone for the families of Forest Cove who have been left behind for too many years," Dickens said in a statement in October 2022. "I am proud that the work of the City — particularly under the leadership of Senior Advisor Courtney English — and so many of our partners helped these residents access new safe and quality homes. After meeting with the families at Forest Cove in my first weeks in office, I knew that even though the City wasn’t responsible for the conditions there, we had a moral obligation to act."

But those residents say that the city's plan wasn't working out.

In tears, former Forest Cove resident Felicia Morris begged the Atlanta City Council to do something.

"Please let us go back home," she said.

Sharon North, another former resident of the complex, said that promises that her children would have transportation so they could stay in the same school district never happened.

"I'm hurt," she said. "The communication is bad."

City Councilman Jason Winston met separately with every resident who visiting city hall about those complaints. He said the residents had "a myriad of concerns."

"Some were very specific - ‘I need a MARTA card,’ or 'I haven't had a lot of communications about getting furniture,' or other things about resources they've been promised," Winston said.

The councilman said he acknowledged their feelings and that "we won't forget them."

The project, which is under federal jurisdiction, faces hurdles before residents potentially could return including the approval of tax credits for construction.

The city does own enough land close to the old apartment complex where Atlanta could control the build out and the residents could come to their old neighborhood.

With some patience it could happen - one way or another.