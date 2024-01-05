Forest Cove apartments could be demolished before April, report says

article

A time frame has been set for demolishing an apartment complex in south Atlanta that's had a long history of poor conditions, crime, and violence.

According to a report by Atlanta Civic Circle, the Forest Cover apartments are set to be demolished.

One of Mayor Andre Dickens' policy advisors told the outlet the dilapidated buildings would come down sometime before April after the city follows its standard protocols.

The report also says that the demolition of the 22 acres of apartments could cost about $2 million.

Residents of the apartment complex had long voiced concerns about unsafe living conditions, including issues such as mold, rodents, extensive trash, broken windows, abandoned vehicles, general disrepair, and criminal activity.

RELATED: Residents frustrated with filthy living conditions at SW Atlanta apartment complex

In July 2021, Atlanta police identified 150 code violations during an inspection of the property.

In May 2022, Atlanta City Councilman Jason Winston announced the passing of legislation to fund the relocation of Forest Cove residents using funds from the city's American Rescue Plan. Mayor Andre Dickens promptly signed the legislation, allocating $1.5 million for immediate relocation. In October 2022, Mayor Dickens announced that a total of $9 million would be spent to aid Forest Cove residents.

Last year, Millennia Property Management Group, which owns the complex under the name Phoenix Ridge, sued the city claiming it had illegally seized the property.

The city and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump announced a class-action lawsuit against the company in response, accusing it of neglecting the needs of the complex's residents.

Dickens further alleged that Millennia had evaded their responsibilities, despite numerous meetings with his team that resulted in no tangible improvements.

RELATED: Mother of Atlanta teen shot, killed inside condemned apartment complex files lawsuit

Over 800 residents of the apartment complex have since been relocated.