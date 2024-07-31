Ford Elementary School welcoming Cobb County students back with special video

As metro Atlanta districts gear up for a significant "back-to-school" day on Thursday, Ford Elementary School in Acworth is adding a unique touch to the occasion. The teachers and staff at Ford Elementary have created a special video to welcome their students back.

The school's P.E. teacher, Kelly Mattingly, spearheaded this video project, which has become a much-anticipated tradition in the community. Each year, both students and parents look forward to the creative and engaging videos put together by the dedicated staff.

This isn't the only time that the teachers and staff at Ford Elementary dance.

Each year, they also put together a special performance for the annual Evening in the Garden in April.

Ford Elementary, home to approximately 750 students and just over 100 staff members, hopes to foster a welcoming and enthusiastic atmosphere for the new school year.