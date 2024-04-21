Ford Elementary teachers steal the spotlight at Evening in the Garden

A group of 58 teachers at Ford Elementary on Mars Hill Road in Acworth showcased their talent during this year's Evening in the Garden event.

The annual celebration of the arts draws approximately 1,500 attendees each year. The event features an art show highlighting student artwork organized by art teacher Claire Cyr; choral performances by students under the direction of Craig Hurley; and dance routines taught by Kelly Mattingly in PE class.

As part of the tradition, the school's teachers perform a dance routine each year. For this year's event, the theme revolved around Georgia musical artists. The performance commenced with Principal Debbie Broadnax singing "Midnight Train to Georgia" by Gladys Knight. The teachers then transitioned into songs by Atlanta hip-hop artists such as Usher, Lil’ Jon, Ludacris, and Soulja Boy.

Mattingly, who choreographs and instructs the teachers' dance routine annually, provides instructional videos for teachers to practice at home. Optional practices are held over the course of a month leading up to the event.

Despite rainy weather during this year's Evening in the Garden, the Acworth community showed unwavering support by attending and staying for the entire event.

Assistant Principal Meghan Smith played a significant role alongside Principal Broadnax during the dance performance. The teachers will showcase their routine once more on May 2 during the opening ceremonies for the school's Field Day.

Ford Elementary, with approximately 750 students, is dedicated to fostering a vibrant arts culture within its community.