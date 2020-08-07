Food Truck Friday: Flavor Rich Food Truck

You’ve heard the question “What’s in a name?” — but when a food truck is named Flavor Rich, the name pretty much says it all.

We spent this Food Truck Friday on Buford Highway up in Suwanee, hanging out with Chef Chris and Chef Angelica with Flavor Rich Food Truck and getting a look at the new Flavor Rich restaurant location, set to open this month.

We’re no strangers to the team at Flavor Rich; they’ve previously been part of our Food Truck Friday segments in 2018 and 2019. During last year’s visit to the FOX 5 Atlanta studios, Chef Chris told us, “What makes us unique is our attention to customer service. That’s really, really important for us. And we really specialize in just getting the best quality product that we can find.”

Speaking of the product, the Flavor Rich menu is filled with fresh, filling meals including a very popular Fried Chicken Sandwich (with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Jalapeño Aioli), a Cajun Shrimp Po-Boy (Jumbo Shrimp on a hoagie roll with Tabasco Tater Sauce), and even a Fried Alligator Basket.

For more information on Flavor Rich, head over to the food truck’s website. And to learn more about the upcoming restaurant in Suwanee, click the video player to watch our morning with the team!