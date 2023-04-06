Food at the Masters Tournament cheap, good and plentiful

Golf isn't the only thing that fans at the Masters Tournament are enjoying in Augusta right now, many people also the inexpensive and plentiful food.

For those looking for something simple and perhaps comforting, there are two offerings -- an egg salad sandwich and pimento cheese sandwich, which is an obvious favorite.

If you are looking for something with a little protein to kickstart the day, there's a chicken biscuit and breakfast sandwich.

And for dessert, it's all about Georgia peach ice cream sandwich.

The best thing of all, golf fans won't go broke paying for food.

The Masters food options are still offered at 1980's era pricing. Both the egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches are just $1.50. The other sandwiches, including a chicken sandwich and club sandwich, are $2.50. And for just .50 cents more, you can treat yourself to a BBQ sandwich.

The sausage biscuit and chicken biscuit are $1.50 each and you can also get a blueberry muffin for $1 or fresh fruit for $2.

In case you are curious about beverages, fresh-brewed ice tea will cost you $2 and beer is $5.

The Masters Tournament has kept the prices low to make golf fans feel welcome and invited to the event. The current club chairman has said that he knows it can be quite expensive to attend the tournament and he doesn't want to price gouge patrons for food and drinking while they are watching the tournament.

One final note about the food, everything is wrapped in green. Just like the green jacket worn by the tournament champion.