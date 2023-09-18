Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Sin City's newest hotel sets opening date

article

A new hotel on the Las Vegas strip will soon open its doors.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas has set an opening date for December 13, pending regulatory approvals.

The 67-story hotel will be the tallest occupied building in Nevada. It will boast of having more than 3,600 rooms and suites, featuring 'a color palette of blue and silver water tones and dashes of coral-pink, accented by mercury-glass mirrors and brass details."

The hotel will feature a plethora of restaurants, spacious gym and fitness center and spa facilities.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A hotel room inside the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Dec. 13, real estate mogul Jeffrey Soffer will open Las Vegas' newest resort, a $3.7 billion palace with seven pools, 36 restaurants and bars, as well as a private club on the top floor with spectacular views of the skyline. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Construction on the 67-story Fontainebleau Las Vegas began in 2007 amid the U.S. real estate bubble and was expected at the time to open in October 2009, but work stopped when it went bankrupt during the Great Recession. The project stalled for years.

In the decade that followed the original project's collapse, ownership changed hands several times. In 2018, the resort even got a new name, Drew Las Vegas, after Steven Witkoff and Miami-based investment firm New Valley LLC bought it for $600 million. But the rebranded project was short-lived: Construction was suspended in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic triggered Nevada's statewide shutdown.

The hotel is currently accepting reservations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.