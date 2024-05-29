Flying Legends of Victory Tour offering tours, rides at Peachtree-DeKalb Airport

Two of the most iconic warplanes from World War II are visiting DeKalb-Peachtree Airport from May 27 to June 2 and the public is invited to stop by to take a tour or a ride on the planes.

The B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey is one of only 5 planes that are currently flying in the world out of over 12,000 produced during WWII. It is the leading exhibition warbird in The Flying Legends Victor Tour conducted by CAF Airbase Arizona, a nonprofit flying museum.

The Boeing B-17 was most famous for operations in Europe and has a cruise speed of 160 mph and maximum altitude of 36,000 feet. Sentimental Journey was manufactured and delivered to the U.S. Army Air Forces for war service in 1944 and flew in the Pacific Theater. After the war, she was used for training, testing, and air-sea rescue missions. She was donated to the museum in 1978.

The B-25J Maid in The Shade was used by the 319th Bomb Group, 437h Squadron at Serragia Airbase, Corsica. The plane flew 15 combat missions over Italy and Yugoslavia between Nov. 4 and Dec. 31, 1944. After the war, she was used as a trainer and an insect sprayer. She was acquired by the museum in 1981.

Airbase Georgia will also offer rides on their North American LT-6 Mosquito and Beech T-34 Mentor.

Ground tours cost $15 per person or $30 for a family of 4. Tickets available at the gate. Hours are 9 a.m. today and 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Rides start at $295 for the Beech T-34 Mentor. Rides on the B-17 are $475 (compartment seat) or $850 (bombardier/navigator seat) and $375 and $590 for the B-25 Bomber . Click here to book a tour online.