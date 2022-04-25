Ku Klux Klan flyers appear in Atlanta driveways

A northwest Atlanta community experienced an unpleasant surprise after flyers claiming to be from the Ku Klux Klan appeared in their driveways.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed they are investigating to determine if this act was an attempt to intimidate the community.

"I just didn’t think it would happen in 2022 let alone in our neighborhood," resident Andy Zirger said.

"It was really disheartening especially as a mom of two black boys. It really unsettled my nerves," Lenice Williams said.

Riverside residents received flyers at their homes that claimed "the KKK is here to stay." (FOX 5 Atlanta)

People living in the Riverside community in northwest Atlanta say they can’t believe what was dropped in their driveways and onto their porches.

They received a flyer saying the Ku Klux Klan is "here and here to stay." The flyer also lists the many types of people they do not like.

It was a hateful message wrapped up in plastic bag and delivered.

"We heard they went through our neighborhood and even neighborhoods nearby. It was midday, so they weren’t trying to be discrete," Zirger said.

Many believe the unwanted gifts were tossed out the window of a car.

Whether serious or a joke, residents of the community aren’t laughing.

"Definitely not welcomed. Being a diverse community it’s not welcomed and not accepted," Williams said.

Lenice Williams says this is upsetting because it’s a community made up of people from all walks of life.

"It frustrates me because I decided to move to Riverside for the sense of community, low crime and then to see something like that is so disheartening," Williams said.

"You think you are taking steps in the right direction in the last couple of years in the last years and in the world, but this makes you think you took a step back 80 or 100 years," Zirger said.

"There are a lot of people who think racism doesn’t exist or things don’t happen but it’s a reminder we have to be alert and aware of what’s going on around us because racism does exist," Williams said.

Attorney General Chris Carr requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.