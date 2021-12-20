Sheriff: 6 arrested in undercover online child predator investigation

Floyd County deputies, agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies have arrested six people in an undercover investigation into online child predators.

Officials say "Operation Safe Christmas" was a three-day effort designed to arrest people who "communicate with children online and then travel to meet them for the purpose of having sex." Using various social media platforms and chat rooms, undercover investigators had hundreds of exchanges in which officials say the subjects "initiated contact with whom they believed was a minor and directed the conversation toward sex."

In some cases, authorities say the subjects sent the investigators obscene or lewd content including pornography and tried to convince the "minor" to take nude or pornographic images for them.

The six suspects ranged from unemployed to an elementary school teacher and were all between the ages of 27 and 46 tears old. Investigators allege that the six arrested men traveled from around Floyd County and believed they were going to meet a child to engage in prearranged sex acts.

Chattooga County School District Superintendent Jared Hosmer sent us a statement regarding that elementary school teacher.

"I have been made aware of a situation concerning the arrest of a teacher from Lyerly Elementary School," he said in the emailed statement. "We are cooperating and providing assistance as requested from law enforcement. The teacher is no longer an employee of the school system."

The arrested suspects' identities and charges are below:

Jimmy Bowen, 46, was charged with electronically furnishing obscene material to minor, obscene internet contact with a child, sexually explicit conduct of minor, and Criminal attempt to commit a felony (aggravated child molestation),

Jeovani Ortega, 31, was charged with obscene internet contact with a child and criminal attempt to commit a felony (aggravated child molestation)

Jeff White, 27, was charged with electronically furnishing obscene material to minor, obscene internet contact with a child, sexual exploitation of children, aggravated assault on an officer in the performance of duties, obstruction of an officer, interference with government property, simple assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and reckless conduct.

Norman Gentry, 31, was charged with obscene internet contact with a child; use of a computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice to commit an illegal act, criminal attempt to commit a felony (aggravated child molestation), and the purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.

Adam Broadrick, 40, was charged with sexual exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with a child, criminal attempt to commit a felony (aggravated child molestation), and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Jeremy Bowman, 44, was charged with sexual exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with a child, and criminal attempt to commit a felony (aggravated child molestation).

Bowman resigned from his teaching position citing "personal reasons".

Investigators believe additional charges and arrests coming from their investigation.

