Citizen complaint leads to arrest of 7 suspects in drug operation, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police in Brookhaven arrested seven people found in possession of about 50 pounds of marijuana, guns, ammo, cocaine and prescriptions pills. 

Police received a tip in December that initiated the investigation and led to the North Metro SWAT team and Brookhaven police executing a search warrant at 1200 Blocking Way. 

"The successful outcome in this case is a direct reflection of the department’s mission statement," Chief Gary Yandura said. "Our agency is committed to providing professional, high-quality, and effective police services in partnership with the community. This is a perfect example of how having a partnership with the community pays off." 

Police arrested seven suspects found in possession of marijuana:

32-year-old Leon Robinson of Lawrenceville, Georgia 

  • Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana

30-year-old Aaron Robinson of Lawrenceville, Georgia 

  • Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana

30-year-old Jamil Harrison of Lawrenceville, Georgia 

  • Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana

35-year-old Brandon Leggett of Norcross, Georgia 

  • Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana
  • Trafficking marijuana in excess of 10lbs.
  • Possession of cocaine

30-year-old Anteneh Workeneh of Lilburn, Georgia 

  • Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana

27-year-old Odyssey Garza of Norcross, Georgia 

  • Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana

28-year-old Tynesha Matthews of Atlanta, Georgia 

  • Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana
  • Obstruction
  • Tampering with evidence

