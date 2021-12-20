Citizen complaint leads to arrest of 7 suspects in drug operation, police say

Police in Brookhaven arrested seven people found in possession of about 50 pounds of marijuana, guns, ammo, cocaine and prescriptions pills.

Police received a tip in December that initiated the investigation and led to the North Metro SWAT team and Brookhaven police executing a search warrant at 1200 Blocking Way.

"The successful outcome in this case is a direct reflection of the department’s mission statement," Chief Gary Yandura said. "Our agency is committed to providing professional, high-quality, and effective police services in partnership with the community. This is a perfect example of how having a partnership with the community pays off."

Police arrested seven suspects found in possession of marijuana:

32-year-old Leon Robinson of Lawrenceville, Georgia

Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana

30-year-old Aaron Robinson of Lawrenceville, Georgia

Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana

30-year-old Jamil Harrison of Lawrenceville, Georgia

Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana

35-year-old Brandon Leggett of Norcross, Georgia

Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana

Trafficking marijuana in excess of 10lbs.

Possession of cocaine

30-year-old Anteneh Workeneh of Lilburn, Georgia

Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana

27-year-old Odyssey Garza of Norcross, Georgia

Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana

28-year-old Tynesha Matthews of Atlanta, Georgia

Possession w/intent to distribute marijuana

Obstruction

Tampering with evidence

