Floyd County man missing for months after being dropped off in Rome

Police in Rome, Georgia are hoping someone can help them find a missing man who disappeared months ago in the city.

Officials say James Kevin Bradshaw was dropped off by his family on Branham Avenue in Rome, Georgia on Sept. 10 around 12:30 p.m. That was the last time his family saw him.

Investigators believe the missing man may have hitched a ride to Maple Street or gone to South McLin Street after being dropped off.

Bradshaw is described as being 6-feet tall with a weight of around 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was wearing blue jeans when he disappeared but they are not sure what kind of shirt or shoes he was wearing.

As of November, police have exhausted all leads and are hoping Floyd County residents and businesses can join the search.

"Please search all property, access to property, home surveillance systems, animal/trail cameras, and bodies of water for any sign of James Kevin Bradshaw," the Rome Police Department said in a statement to FOX 5.

If you have any information that could help in the search for Bradshaw, please call the Rome Police Department at 706.238.5111 or Floyd County 911.

