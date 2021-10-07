Expand / Collapse search
Sheriff: Georgia man caught after setting fire to ex-girlfriend's home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Floyd County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Floyd County deputies have arrested a suspect with face tattoos wanted on charges of arson, cruelty to children, and more.

Officials say Tobias Steven Fuller was arrested early Thursday morning at around 1:40 in Floyd County.

According to investigators, the charges stem from Sept. 27, when Fuller was seen by his ex-girlfriend pouring fuel outside her bedroom at a home on Aubie Lane Road in Rome, Georgia.

Fuller took his shirt off and lit the fuel on fire, causing the house to begin burning. He then allegedly set a second fire using kids' toys outside another window of the home.

Deputies say Fuller knew that his ex-girlfriend and their son and another child were inside the home at the time because he had been at the home earlier that day.

Fuller is charged with first-degree arson, two counts of Family Violence Act aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children, and two counts of failure to appear for original charges of terroristic threats and acts.

