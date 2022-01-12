Floyd County inmate recaptured after walking off detail

article

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office said an inmate is back in custody after walking off during work detail on Wednesday.

Deputies said Charles Richard Bowman was recaptured quickly after a felony escape warrant was issued.

Local law enforcement agencies, including The Floyd County Fugitive Task Force, Floyd County Prison, Department of Corrections, Rome Police Department, Floyd County Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Norfolk Southern assisted in his re-capture.

He faces drug-related charges and probation violations.

