Floyd County completes rescan of ballots after audit uncovered error

Election workers in Floyd County rescanned more than 8,000 ballots Tuesday as they worked to fix an error in their initial vote totals.

During a by-hand audit ordered by the Secretary of State's office, poll workers discovered not all of the ballots had been included in their results.

"We know that there are approximately 2,500 to 2,700 votes missing. We just don't know which of those paper ballots it is," said Floyd County Elections Board Member Dr. Melanie Conrad.

Dr. Conrad said they tracked the problem to ballots from early voting at the Floyd County Administration Building and decided to rescan all of them. The process took about three hours and at the end, they had scanned 8,443 ballots. That number was just off by one from their hand tally of 8,442.

The discrepancy in Floyd County earned a lot of attention after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called on the Chief Clerk of Elections, Robert Brady, to step down.

Brady did not respond to a request for comment.

Conrad said she could not comment on personnel matters, but said she did not mind being under the microscope.

"You know, I am okay that everyone's watching," said Dr. Conrad. "I think the whole process of voting needs to be transparent and accessible. I want people to see that we're doing it right."

The Floyd County Board of Elections will hold a special called meeting to discuss personnel issues Thursday at noon.

