Florida State University cancels 2021 Spring Break due to pandemic

Florida State University has opted to cancel spring break in 2021, citing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

FSU says the spring semester is still slated to begin Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

But with the cancellation of its Spring Break, the semester will end Friday, April 23 -- a week earlier than originally planned.

The school says the adjustments will help reduce the potential for students and others on campus to bring the coronavirus to FSU after traveling.

