Florida murder suspect arrested after running from cops near Jonesboro gas station, police say

Police in Clayton County arrested a man who ran from officers near a Jonesboro gas station before realizing he was wanted for murder in Florida.

Police said they discovered murder and attempted murder warrants for 27-year-old Otis Abdul in Broward County, Florida, north of Miami. Officers arrested him on Wednesday morning on Mt. Zion Road when officers saw him running and hiding near a Chevron gas station.

Police said it was around 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday when officers heard a car horn and saw a man running toward the rear of a parking lot near a tire shop on Mt. Zion Road. Officers parked patrol cars behind the business and saw a man hiding behind a white van near the rear of a gas station.

The man ran when he realized officers saw him, police said. Officers chased him and arrested him for loitering and prowling. He allegedly gave a fake name and age to police, initially.

When police ran his fingerprints, they learned he was wanted by the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Investigators in Florida believe he is responsible for a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Budgetel Inn in Pompano Beach, Florida, in December 2021.

There was a $5,000 reward for his arrest.




