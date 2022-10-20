Clayton County police task force confiscates automatic handgun, drugs at Chevron gas station

article

Clayton County investigators confiscated several handguns, marijuana, MDMA and pain pills during a multi-jurisdictional drug bust on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers with the Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force arrested two people and expect to arrest more.

In all, officers took 3 handguns, one with a selector switch to make the weapon fully automatic, 82 grams of marijuana, 15.87 grams of MDMA (ecstasy or molly) and seven Oxycodone pills.

WANTED PERSON BUSTED WITH DRUGS DURING GEORGIA TRAFFIC STOP

The operation happened at a Chevron located at 6629 Mt. Zion Boulevard.