Deputies: Wanted suspect caught with drugs during Georgia traffic stop

A suspect wanted in Florida and Tennessee is behind bars after Georgia deputies say they caught her with multiple bags of illegal drugs.

Officials say on the morning of Oct. 11, Murray County deputies were helping the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency with an investigation when they stopped a vehicle in the Spring Place area for a traffic violation.

When the deputy first spoke to Shanna Necole Edwards of Wilmington, North Carolina, officials say she gave them a fake name and date of birth.

A search of her vehicle led deputies to find over 6 pounds of methamphetamine, over 26 ounces of marijuana, about 5.8 grams of cocaine, 27 grams of fentanyl, and cash.

Investigators say Edwards was wanted for outstanding federal narcotics charges by US Marshals in Florida and has forthcoming charges in Tennessee.

She is currently in the Murray County Jail charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, trafficking in fentanyl, and possession of drug related objects.