Florida man gets 110 years for shooting Gwinnett County deputy

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The Brief James Edward Perkins received a 110-year sentence for shooting a Gwinnett County sheriff's deputy following a high-speed chase. The June 10, 2022, incident began when officers tracked a stolen vehicle in Duluth and ended with a shootout at a Lawrenceville apartment complex. Jurors convicted the defendant on all counts, including five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, after less than two hours of deliberation.



A Florida man who shot and seriously injured a Gwinnett County sheriff's deputy after stealing a car and leading officers on a high-speed chase was sentenced to 110 years.

What we know:

Law enforcement tracked a stolen vehicle to a shopping center parking lot in Duluth on June 10, 2022. When James Edward Perkins ignored commands to surrender, an officer tased him, but Perkins got into the vehicle, struck squad cars and ran.

Perkins led police on a 30-minute chase exceeding 80 mph through county roads before crashing into a fence at a Lawrenceville apartment complex. He threatened to have a bomb, and when Sgt. Neil Butler and his K-9 Cino approached, Perkins opened fire, shooting Butler in the shoulder.

A jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding the 38-year-old man guilty of all charges, including five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer. A judge sentenced Perkins to 110 years, ordering him to serve 60 years in prison.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed which specific Florida city Perkins lived in prior to the June 2022 incident. Authorities also did not specify where Perkins obtained the stolen vehicle or the firearm with an altered identification mark.

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