Florida man charged with sexual exploiting children while living in Georgia

Law enforcement agents have arrested a Florida man and charged him for multiple counts of possessing child pornography while living in Georgia.

On Wednesday, authorities with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 30-year-old Elan Ben-Hanania in Orlando, Florida.

According to officials, agents began an investigation into Ben-Hanania after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography.

Investigators say the charges stem from when the suspect was living in Fayette County, Georgia.

Ben-Hanania is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children (possession of child sexual abuse materials) and three counts of sexual exploitation of children (distribution of child sexual abuse material).

He currently is in custody in Florida waiting extradition to Georgia.