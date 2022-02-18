Florida man arrested for DUI told police he was 'high and happy'

article

Florida authorities arrested a reckless driver in Key West, Florida, who described himself as "high and happy" to police.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies pulled over Theodore John Evans, 51, just before 11 p.m. Wednesday after receiving multiple calls saying a Toyota RAV4 was running red lights, not staying in its lane and passing other cars in no-passing zones.

"Evans’ eyes were bloodshot and watery. He behaved erratically, speaking quickly and nonsensically about how high and happy he was due to his use of a vape pen," the sheriff's office said.

Evans apparently admitted to being on drugs to authorities and failed a sobriety test, according to authorities.

Deputies discovered "marijuana candies, a glass pipe and a vape pen" inside Evans' vehicle.

Officials have charged Evans with driving under the influence (DUI). He is being held on $2,500 bail.

