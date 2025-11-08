Flooding closes 3 lanes on I-75 North near airport

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Flooding on I-75 Northbound past I-285 (GDOT)

Storms moved through metro Atlanta and North Georgia Saturday afternoon into evening, causing delays on the roads and in the air.

What we know:

The right three lanes of Interstate 75 northbound closed Saturday night due to flooding, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The closure was in Clayton County before crossing into Fulton.

GDOT cameras showed crews blocking the lanes, but it was too dark to see the water.

At this time, the reopening time is unknown.

Dig deeper:

The closure happened right by Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, where earlier in the day a ground stop was issued due to severe weather.

Hundreds of flights were canceled and three times more were delayed on Saturday as the Federal Aviation Administration also limits the number of flights due to the government shutdown.