Flood forces temporary closure of West Cobb VA Clinic in Marietta

The West Cobb VA Clinic in Marietta has been temporarily shut down following a flood, officials with the Atlanta VA Health Care System announced Wednesday.

What we know:

Located at 333 Midway Road, the clinic was closed after the property owner reported water intrusion to the VA on July 15. It remains unclear how long the facility will be out of service.

What they're saying:

"The lessor is working to repair and resolve all damage and will advise VA leadership when the property will be returned to patient care," the Atlanta VAHCS said in a statement.

What you can do:

In the meantime, Atlanta VA schedulers have contacted affected veterans to reschedule appointments or shift them to virtual care. Outreach efforts are ongoing, including phone calls and text messages, in an effort to minimize disruptions.

Veterans seeking updates may call 404-545-9452 or the main AVAHCS line at 404-321-6111 and press 2 for appointment services. In emergencies, patients are urged to dial 911 or visit the nearest emergency room.