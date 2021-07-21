Flat tire leads to deadly accident on I-75 in Cobb County, police say

The Cobb County Police Department are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Wednesday morning on Interstate 75.

Cobb County police said the accident investigation indicates three vehicles were involved. The driver of one died at Wellstar Keenstone Hospital and has not been identified. The other driver, 56-year-old Cumming resident Juan Trejo, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. A third driver left the scene before first responders arrived and has not been found, police said.

Investigators said the accident occurred in the northbound lanes of I-75 between Delk Road and South Marietta Parkway.

Investigators determined a green 2021 Chevrolet Express van was moving north in the left lane when a tire went flat. The driver tried to move right and change lanes when it was rear-ended by a 2008 Ford F-150.

Both cars stopped in the second-from-center lane, police said, when a white 2006 Toyota Scion XB crashed into the Ford. The Toyota, whose driver died, came to rest in the right lane.

The driver of the Chevy that initially had a flat tire left the scene, police said.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.

