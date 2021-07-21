Marietta police major dies unexpectedly

article

The Marietta Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its majors.

The department announced the death of Major Steve Campisi in a Facebook post on Tuesday night.

Officials have not said what was the cause of Campisi's death, but noted it was an "unexpected loss."

Campisi had been with the Marietta Police Department for 26 years since joining in December of 1995.

According to a 2018 release celebrating his promotion to major, Campisi served in the Marietta Police Department's Uniform Patrol, Investigative Services, Support Services, Community Outreach as well as the Office of Professional Standards. In 2021, he was awarded the Alex Newsome Supervisor of the Year and earned the Difference Maker Award twice.

Campisi graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Valdosta State University and a Masters Degree in Public Administration from Columbus State University.

"Major Campisi had an infectious smile, laugh and charm … excitedly welcoming new officers assigned to Morning Watch; his favorite shift." the department wrote on Facebook.

Since the announcement, hundreds of people have written to offer their condolences on the post.

_____

