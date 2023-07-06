2 men fighting for their lives after DeKalb County shooting, police say

Two men were rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times at a DeKalb County strip mall on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to a strip mall located in the 2100 block of Flash Shoals Road near Castle Keep Way.

DeKalb County Police say officers found the two men, both in their 20s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the men suffered life-threatening injuries and were rushed by medics to an area hospital.

No arrests have been reported.

The name of the men have not been released.

Investigators spent the afternoon combing over the scene for physical evidence, speaking to potential witnesses, and reviewing surveillance video.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.