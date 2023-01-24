Expand / Collapse search
DeKalb convenience store left damaged after driver crashes car into building

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Employees at a DeKalb County gas station got a fright when a driver crashed his car into its convenience store early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Neighbors Market Chevron gas station on the 3400 block of Flat Shoals Road.

The owner of the store told FOX 5 a gold Toyota ran right into the store - smashing down a wall and sending glass flying everywhere.

The driver then backed up and drove off.

The store remains closed as crews work to clear the glass and other damages.

Police are investigating the crash and have not released any information about possible suspects.

If you have any information that could help, call the DeKalb County Police Department. 