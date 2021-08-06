5-year-old boy found safe, false statement charges pending

article

Investigators have found a 5-year-old DeKalb County boy who was reported missing earlier this month by his grandmother.

Lovell Barnett’s grandmother told police she last saw her grandson at a motel in the 4600 block of Memorial Drive last weekend. Police said the worried grandmother told police her daughter had dropped the child off with a friend who lives near Candler Road and Rainbow Drive before being taken into custody by the Clayton County Police Department.

According to the police report, the friend said the child was placed into the care of the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services when the child’s mother never returned. The child’s grandmother contacted DFCs who told her they do not have custody of the child and have no child matching his description in their care, something police have confirmed.

It was later determined the boy was in foster care in a nearby county under a different name.

Police said false statement charges are now pending in this case for the child's mother.

