Five suspects now arrested in Hampton teen’s death

Two teens arrested, bringing total to five charged in Zion Barrett's death. Barrett, 16, was fatally shot Sept. 6 near Paladin Drive in Hampton. Family says arrests bring both grief and a measure of closure.



Two more teenagers have been arrested in the shooting death of 16-year-old Zion Barrett, bringing the total number of suspects in the case to five, Clayton County police announced Thursday.

What we know:

Authorities said the two newest suspects, both 16 years old, have been charged with felony murder. Their names are not being released because of their age.

Earlier this month, investigators charged three other young men — Ikenna Ugochukwu, Jaquaris Mann and Antarius Sutton — with felony murder. They were taken into custody after a police raid on a Hampton home two days after Barrett was killed.

Barrett, a student at Lovejoy High School, was shot Sept. 6 near the intersection of Paladin Drive and Trafalgar Way in Hampton. Responding officers found him unresponsive at the scene. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Family members said Barrett had been adopted by his grandmother in 2019 and remembered him as ambitious and full of potential. "There was nothing I could do," his grandmother, Yvonne Barrett, said after doctors told her he had died.

Relatives told FOX 5 the arrests brought both heartbreak and a measure of relief. "Because not only is Zion’s life gone but now theirs is," said his aunt, Desahun Barrett.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. FOX 5 Atlanta is in the process of attempting to obtain arrest warrants for those available.

