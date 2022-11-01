Five 'street racers' arrested in Clayton County "Purge Night Takeover"

article

Almost a week after the city of Atlanta pledged to punish street racers more aggressively, multiple suspected street racers in Clayton County were busted in an event they were calling "Purge Night Takeover"

Clayton County officers said they got wind of "street racers" blocking the intersection between Walt Stephens Road and Highway-138 on Oct. 29 around 1:45 a.m.

When they arrived, officers said multiple participants scattered to the cars blocking the streets, attempting to flee. They were still able to apprehend five suspects.

The five young men arrested are residents of neighboring cities Winder and Loganville. Four out of the five were charged with loitering and prowling. 21-year-old Jesus Juarez had an active warrant for his arrest.

Officers said they also seized a small amount of marijuana and two handguns during the bust.

Under Gov. Brian Kemp's House Bill 534, those convicted of "illegal drag racing" or "reckless stunt driving" are subject to having their license suspended, face fines and jail time. That bill became effective May 3, 2021.