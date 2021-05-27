1 shot, 1 grazed in shooting on MARTA train at Five Points station, police say

Police said two people were injured in a shooting on a MARTA train at the Five Points station in Downtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers arrived to find a victim on a northbound train shot to the upper chest. They were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and were reportedly alert and conscious.

A second victim was grazed by the bullet on the left forearm, police said.

The names of the victims were not released.

Information on a shooter was not immediately available.

MARTA police said they are investigating the shooting.

