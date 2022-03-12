First responders rescue two people trapped after tree falls on Cherokee County home
article
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Two people were rescued from a home in Cherokee County after a tree fell and trapped them inside early Saturday morning.
Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services responded to the house located at 3038 Sam Nelson Road.
According to officials, Rescue 9, Engine 9, Squad 9, MEDCON, and Battalion 3 responded to the scene.
First responders arrived and found two individuals trapped inside. Cherokee County officials confirmed the two occupants were successfully removed from the home.
Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services
Both individuals declined medical treatment.
The exact amount of property damage the tree caused remains unclear.
