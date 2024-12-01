First Pentecostal Church of Buford finds sanctuary, community after devastating Thanksgiving fire

The Brief Other churches in Buford have offered support to First Pentecostal Church of Buford after a fire destroyed their building on Thanksgiving. The Buford Church of God welcomed the Pentecostal congregation to use their facility for Sunday services. Fire investigators are looking into the cause, with no initial suspicion of arson. The church was nearly empty due to the holiday. Three individuals escaped shortly before the building collapsed, which Pastor Copeland attributes to divine intervention. The community has shown strong support, and the congregation is facing a significant decision after the upcoming meeting with their insurance company regarding the possibility of rebuilding.



Other churches in Buford have opened their doors to the First Pentecostal Church of Buford after a raging fire swept through their building on Thanksgiving.

The Buford Church of God hosted the Pentecostal congregation at their building Sunday.

Members filled the sanctuary with song and praise, but the images from Thanksgiving night were still burned into their memory.

First Pentecostal Church of Buford on East Moreno Street.

"It was just so significant to see the steeple and the cross and all that just collapse into the sanctuary and blazing fire. That was devastating for sure," said Brad Mayer, ministry coordinator for First Pentecostal.

Fire investigators said they don’t suspect arson, but are working to figure out what caused the inferno that collapsed the roof and steeple of the historic church.

No one was injured, and Pastor of First Pentecostal Jordan Copeland considers that to be a miracle.

He said they usually have bible study on Thursday nights.

However, due to the holiday, the building was practically empty.

"It would have added a whole different element having to have the firefighters run through the building and sweep the building of people. I can't imagine it would have turned out the same," Copeland said.

He said the few people who were in the building were able to get out just in the nick of time.

"Three of our young men were in the building and tried to fight the fire, and escaped just two minutes before the roof came down. I absolutely consider that to be the hand of God protecting us," Copeland said.

He said his father was the Pastor of the Church for 30 years. Unfortunately, they lost some of his old belongings in the fire.

"The fireball was 40 feet off the top of the roof at one point. [He] passed away last year from dementia, and I'm thankful that he did not have to see that building burn that way," Copeland said.

He said the outpouring of support from the Buford community has been overwhelming.

"We have had upwards of ten local pastors offer their churches," Copeland said.

On Sunday, Copeland used the fire as a way to encourage his members, and even titled his sermon "Living in the Fire."

He cited some of the many examples from the Bible of people’s faith being tested by fire, and told his congregation they were no different.

Copeland said they have an important meeting with their insurance company on Monday to assess whether they can rebuild or whether they will have to find a new permanent home.