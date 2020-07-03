First look inside Culture Experience Atlanta Pop Up

Atlanta has hosted its fair share of touring pop-up experiences recently, offering Instagram-worthy photo ops for both the general public and the city’s top influencers. But the latest one to set-up shop takes the concept a step further, customizing the experience to Atlanta itself, and specifically to the city’s place in Black history.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning getting our first look inside Culture Experience Art Pop Up, which opened last weekend at 521 Tift Street SW in Atlanta. Georgia is the second stop for the experience, following a run in Houston (where it was known as the AFAM Experience) — according to the Culture Experience website, “Atlanta … has the perfect mix of pop-culture and heritage, which is why it is the second stop on our tour.”

Inside, visitors will find more than 20 photo-ready set-ups, all of them highlighting key elements of Black culture in Atlanta — including the legendary LaFace Records, Rolling Out Magazine, the Civil Rights Movement, and the legacy of HBCUs.

Admission to the Culture Experience is $25.99 for adults, and tickets are available for purchase online.

Click the video player in this article for a peek inside Culture Experience, where we spent the morning snapping lots of pictures and learning more about this unique new exhibit.