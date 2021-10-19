First appearance for man charged in death of woman ejected from Lamborghini in Buckhead

Alfred Megbuluba appeared before a Magistrate Court Judge at the Fulton County Jail Tuesday. He's charged with felony murder in the death of 28-year-old Catherine Khan.

Khan died from injuries she suffered when she was ejected from a Lamborghini at the intersection of Peachtree Street and Piedmont Road in Buckhead the night of October 10.

Police released 911 calls from witnesses who were on the scene that night. Detectives said Megbuluba was driving the vehicle and the two were arguing when, according to witnesses, Khan was either pushed or fell out of the car. Megbuluba fled the scene. He surrendered to the police on Monday.

911 CALLS REVEAL FRANTIC MOMENTS AFTER WOMAN EJECTED FROM LAMBORGHINI IN BUCKHEAD

Megbuluba was charged with felony murder, theft by taking, financial transaction card fraud, and financial transaction card theft.

Defense attorney Steve Sadow is representing Megbuluba. In a written statement to FOX 5, Sadow said his client is innocent:

"Mr. Megbuluba is not guilty of the charges lodged against him. The death of Ms. Khan was a tragic accident. We expect the evidence at trial to show that she may have been intoxicated and jumped or fell out of the vehicle on her own accord."

'I CAN'T GET MY DAUGHTER BACK': WOMAN DIES AFTER BEING EJECTED FROM LAMBORGHINI IN ATLANTA

Alfred Megbuluba

"There's just one prior arrest, your honor," a court staffer told the judge during his first appearance.

During Tuesday's proceedings, it came out that Megbuluba was on probation when Khan was killed.

A court staffer told the judge that the Lilburn man has a prior arrest for reckless conduct and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer out of Gwinnett County and was sentenced in that case in August.

MAN CHARGED IN DEATH OF WOMAN EJECTED FROM LAMBORGHINI IN BUCKHEAD

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS