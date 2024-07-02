House, vehicles destroyed by fire in Snellville Tuesday morning

Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Snellville on Tuesday morning.

The house is located near Norris Lake Drive and Norris Lake Way.

SkyFox 5 flew over the scene around 6:30 a.m. and the home was fully engulfed.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (FOX 5 Atlanta)

According to DeKalb County Fire and Rescue, there was one person inside, who was able to escape. However, the resident's dog hasn't been found at this time.

The house is a total loss and several vehicles near the home also caught fire, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.